Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ruhnn Holding Limited - RUHN

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ruhnn Holding Limited (“Ruhnn” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RUHN).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Ruhnn and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around April 3, 2019, Ruhnn conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 10 million American depositary shares (“ADSs”) priced at $12.50 per share.  Then, on June 4, 2019, Ruhn reported its fiscal year and fourth quarter 2019 financial results.  The Company disclosed, among other information, that as of March 31, 2019, Ruhnn had only 56 stores in operation, indicating that it had closed nearly 40 of the 91 stores that the Company had reported operating in the registration statement issued in connection with its IPO.  In addition, the Company reported that its revenue streams had declined 80 basis points year over year, reflecting its failure to approach profitability. 

Since the IPO, Ruhnn’s ADS price has closed as low as $3.10 per share, representing a decline of more than 75% from the IPO price.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:17pSAP's McDermott steps down after decade as chief salesman and dealmaker
RE
09:16pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING FORESCOUT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ : FSCT) on Behalf of Forescout Stockholders and Encourages Forescout Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
09:10pOil extends gains on prospect of deeper OPEC output cuts, trade talks hopes
RE
09:06pFAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Notice of cancellation of original share certificate and issue of new certificate
PU
09:04pBRAGAR EAGEL & SQUIRE, P.C. IS INVESTIGATING PREMIER, INC. (NASDAQ : PINC) on Behalf of Premier Stockholders and Encourages Premier Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
09:01pGUOCO : Announcement - Notice of Annual General Meeting
PU
09:01pROYALCO RESOURCES : Notice of AGM
PU
09:01pROYALCO RESOURCES : Corporate Governance Statement
PU
09:01pMEDTECH INNOVATOR : Names NDR Medical as 2019 Asia Pacific Competition Winner at The MedTech Forum
BU
09:01pGrowth of 3D-Printed Composite Materials Market to be Impacted by the Increase in Demand for Carbon Fiber Composites | Technavio
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
2HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : Day 1 of U.S.-China trade talks ends with hopes for limited deal
3EMBRAER S.A. : EMBRAER S A : Brazil's Embraer to furlough 15,000 workers ahead of Boeing deal
4COSCO unit's tanker delivers oil to Exxon in Singapore
5CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Default Status Report

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group