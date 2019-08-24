Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. - SAEX

08/24/2019 | 10:01am EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. ("SAExploration" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAEX).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether SAExploration and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action] 

On August 16, 2019, the Company revealed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been conducting an investigation of SAExploration relating to revenue recognition, accounts receivable, tax credits and other related matters. Additionally, it was disclosed that on August 14, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors concluded that the Company's previously issued consolidated financial statements and financial information relating to each of the fiscal years ended December 31, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 contained errors and should be restated. On this news, SAExploration's stock price fell sharply on August 16, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com 
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-saexploration-holdings-inc---saex-300906570.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
