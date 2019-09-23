Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SAExploration Holdings, Inc. - SAEX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 05:05pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  SAExploration Holdings, Inc. (“SAExploration” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAEX).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether SAExploration and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 16, 2019, the Company revealed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been conducting an investigation of SAExploration relating to revenue recognition, accounts receivable, tax credits and other related matters. Additionally, it was disclosed that on August 14, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors concluded that the Company’s previously issued consolidated financial statements and financial information relating to each of the fiscal years ended December 31, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 contained errors and should be restated. On this news, SAExploration’s stock price fell sharply on August 16, 2019.
The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:47pKAS BANK : Acquisition of KAS BANK by CACEIS almost complete
PU
05:47pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Important Deadline Reminder for Nektar Therapeutics Investors
GL
05:46pSILGAN : to Release Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results on October 23, 2019
BU
05:46pBRFRF, BRFRY LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Burford Capital Limited Investors of Important October 21st Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – BRFRF, BRFRY
GL
05:43pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Eldorado Resorts, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
05:42pAZUL : 2Q19 Institutional Presentation
PU
05:42pLOCKHEED MARTIN : Gets $4.6 Billion Contract for NASA's Moon Missions
DJ
05:39pKey Players, Advocates, Decision Influencers and Change Makers to Explore Social Equity Issues in California's Cannabis Industry
BU
05:38p$17K PGP Grant Awarded to Assist Low-Income Families in Mississippi
BU
05:37pVECTOR : results of the 2019 annual meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FOSUN TOURISM GROUP : Hundreds of thousands stranded after travel firm Thomas Cook collapses
2SOFTBANK TURNS AGAINST WEWORK'S PARENT CEO NEUMANN: sources
3ALTRIA GROUP : Juul Misplayed Winning Over Washington -- WSJ
4China to send state officials to 100 private firms including Alibaba
5CECONOMY : EXCLUSIVE: Ceconomy eyes deal with heirs of Media Markt founder - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group