Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SciPlay Corporation - SCPL

11/11/2019 | 05:39pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SciPlay Corporation (“SciPlay” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SCPL).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether SciPlay and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

In May 2019, SciPlay conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 22 million shares of stock priced at $16.00 per share.  In the months following its IPO, SciPlay has experienced softer-than-expected growth and poor performance.  Since the IPO, SciPlay’s stock has closed as low as $8.55 per share, representing a decline of nearly 47% from the offering price.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


