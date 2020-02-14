Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SciPlay Corporation - SCPL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/14/2020 | 04:50pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SciPlay Corporation (“SciPlay” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SCPL).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether SciPlay and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

In May 2019, SciPlay conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 22 million shares of stock priced at $16.00 per share.  In the months following its IPO, SciPlay has experienced softer-than-expected growth and poor performance.  Since the IPO, SciPlay’s stock has closed as low as $8.55 per share, representing a decline of nearly 47% from the offering price.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:24pSMARTMETRIC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:23pAON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:22pRED TRAIL ENERGY LLC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:22pMANNATECH INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pSILVER SPIKE ACQUISITION CORP. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05:22pSONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:21pLEAFBUYER TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
05:21pNvidia, GoDaddy rise; Yelp, CarGurus fall
AQ
05:20pEZTEC EMPREENDIMENTOS E PARTICIPAÇÕE : Notice to the Market - EZTEC launches Vero Ipiranga tower
PU
05:20pNOC Chairman discusses consequences of blockade with senior US officials in Washington
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JVCKENWOOD CORPORATION : RESULTS AND FORECAST BRIEFING THIRD QUARTER OF FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 2020（P..
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : 4Q Revenue, Adjusted Ebitda Rose
3Stocks dip as virus impact weighed, oil gains for the week
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE : AstraZeneca braces for coronavirus hit, but no impact so far
5THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC : RBS to slash investment bank, rebrand as NatWest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group