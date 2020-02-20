Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of SciPlay Corporation - SCPL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 05:32pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of SciPlay Corporation (“SciPlay” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SCPL).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether SciPlay and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

In May 2019, SciPlay conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 22 million shares of stock priced at $16.00 per share.  In the months following its IPO, SciPlay has experienced softer-than-expected growth and poor performance.  Since the IPO, SciPlay’s stock has closed as low as $8.55 per share, representing a decline of nearly 47% from the offering price.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:48pDUCOMMUN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:48pFederal Court Upholds Constitutionality of Pensacola Cross
GL
05:47pUNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:47pHAMPTON FINANCIAL CORP : oration Announces AGM Results
AQ
05:47pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Geron Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - GERN
PR
05:47pRENASANT CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
05:46pVIDEO : Maryland Dairy Farmer Worries About Survival
PU
05:46pSENECA BIOPHARMA : SEC Filing - S-3
PU
05:46pCOMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO SABESP : Material Facts
PU
05:46pBUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AXA shares fall after it lowers 2020 earnings guidance for XL unit
2Oil prices rise as U.S. crude stocks build less than expected
3Warren Buffett Found His 'Elephant' With Giant Stake in Apple
4Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 bln E*Trade deal
5TOMRA SYSTEMS : TOMRA: 4Q 2019 results - Good development backed by solid growth drivers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group