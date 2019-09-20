Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sundial Growers Inc. - SNDL

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 02:34pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Sundial Growers Inc. (“Sundial” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SNDL).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Sundial and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around August 1, 2019, Sundial completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 11 million shares priced at $13.00 per share.  Then, on August 19, 2019, MarketWatch reported that cannabis producer Zenabis Global Inc. had rejected a shipment of 554 kg of cannabis from Sundial “because it contained visible mold, parts of rubber gloves and other non-cannabis material, according to people familiar with the matter.”  The same day, Sundial confirmed that it was resolving an “isolated immaterial matter between Sundial and a Licensed Producer.” 

On this news, Sundial’s stock price fell $0.45 per share, or 4.31%, to close at $10.00 on August 20, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:49pGENERAL ELECTRIC CO : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:44pHEALTH DISCOVERY CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:43pXYNOMIC PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:43pCrude Prices Poised for Hefty Weekly Gains
DJ
02:42pThomas Cook scrambles for £200 million to avert collapse
RE
02:41pWALMART : to Stop Selling All E-Cigarettes
DJ
02:39pSono-Tek Enters Into Agreement With Avior Bio Inc
PR
02:39pBBVA USA : hires Luisa Gavino Martinez as Commercial Relationship Manager in Austin market
PR
02:38pTODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Amazon Plugging In; Shipbuilding Gassing Up; Resetting Oil Tankers
DJ
02:37pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Why you don't need a 5G phone just yet
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2CHINESE OFFICIALS TO VISIT U.S. FARMLAND AS TRADE TALKS CONTINUE: U.S. agriculture chief
3U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
4ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
5TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica and Atresmedia join forces to create Spanish-language fiction content aro..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group