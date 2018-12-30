Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Synchrony Financial - SYF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/30/2018 | 06:09pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Synchrony Financial (“Synchrony” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SYF).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Synchrony and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On April 28, 2017, Synchrony announced disappointing first quarter 2017 earnings driven by poor loan performance and disclosed that the Company would be setting aside over $1.3 billion in reserves to cover probable loan losses, a 21% increase in reserves over the prior quarter.  Following this news, Synchrony’s stock price fell $5.25 per share, or 15.89%, to close at $27.80 per share on April 28, 2017. 

On July 12, 2018, it was reported that Walmart Inc. (“Walmart”) was considering ending its relationship with Synchrony.  On this news, Synchrony’s stock price fell $1.84 per share, or 5.29%, to close at $32.96 per share on July 12, 2018.  Two weeks later, on July 26, 2018, multiple news outlets confirmed that Walmart had opted to replace Synchrony with one of the Company’s competitors.  Following this announcement, Synchrony’s stock price fell $3.44 per share, or 10.29%, to close at $30.00 per share on July 26, 2018. 

Then, on November 1, 2018, Walmart sued Synchrony, alleging that Synchrony had deliberately underwritten the Walmart/Synchrony credit card program in a way that exposes the program to significant unique credit risk.  Walmart’s lawsuit seeks damages “in an amount . . . estimated to be no less than $800 million.”  Following this news, Synchrony’s stock price fell $3.01 per share, or 10.22%, to close at $26.43 per share on November 2, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:33pPORSCHE : Miss Tech and the Porsche Cayenne
AQ
06:30pCTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : Consortium of CTS EVENTIM and Kapsch TrafficCom officially commissioned to collect German passenger vehicle toll
EQ
06:24pJacinto rejects Globe bid to be common tower company
AQ
06:24pUNION BANK OF PHILIPPINES : BSP Oks merger of two small banks
AQ
06:22pDUR HOSPITALITY SJSC : 4 chefs from Riyadh Airport Marriott Hotel win at Saudi HORECA 2018 exhibition
AQ
06:22pDANA GAS PJS : gets additional pay of $44.3 million from Egypt
AQ
06:16pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – XPO
GL
06:09pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Synchrony Financial - SYF
GL
05:53pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Aphria Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – APHA
GL
05:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :  Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Teladoc Health, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TDOC
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
2CHINA WILLING TO WORK WITH U.S. TO IMPLEMENT ARGENTINA TALKS AGREEMENT: Foreign Ministry
3Trump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Plans to Add Whole Foods Stores
5SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Baltimore airport bridge to plane collapse injures seven

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.