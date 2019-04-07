Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH

04/07/2019 | 09:01am EDT

NEW YORK, April 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Syneos Health, Inc. (“Syneos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYNH).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Syneos and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On February 27, 2019, after market hours, Syneos announced that it was delaying the release of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission notified the Company that it was investigating its revenue accounting policies and internal controls.  Syneos advised investors that its management and Audit Committee were each conducting a review of the Company’s internal controls and/or accounting policies, amongst other things.

On this news, Syneos’s stock price fell $10.24 per share, or 19.69%, to close at $41.77 per share on February 28, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
