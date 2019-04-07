Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH

NEW YORK, April 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Syneos Health, Inc. (“Syneos” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SYNH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Syneos and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 27, 2019, after market hours, Syneos announced that it was delaying the release of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission notified the Company that it was investigating its revenue accounting policies and internal controls. Syneos advised investors that its management and Audit Committee were each conducting a review of the Company’s internal controls and/or accounting policies, amongst other things.

On this news, Syneos’s stock price fell $10.24 per share, or 19.69%, to close at $41.77 per share on February 28, 2019.

