Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TAL Education Group - TAL

04/23/2020 | 08:10pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TAL Education Group (“TAL” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TAL).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether TAL  and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On April 7, 2020, post-market, TAL announced that it had uncovered certain employee wrongdoing during the Company’s routine internal auditing process. Specifically, TAL discovered irregularities and violations of the Company’s business conduct and internal control policies by an employee in the Company’s newly introduced “Light Class” business, after which TAL immediately reported the wrongdoing to the local police, and the employee was taken into custody.  Based on the Company’s routine internal audit, the Company suspects the employee at issue of conspiring with external vendors to inflate “Light Class” sales by forging contracts and other documentation.  For the fiscal year 2020 ended February 29, 2020, “Light Class” sales accounted for approximately 3% to 4% of the Company’s total estimated revenues.  On this news, TAL’s share price fell $3.76 per share, or 6.74%, to close at $52.06 per share on April 8, 2020, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
