Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. - TGTX

10/17/2018 | 11:54pm CEST

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of TG Therapeutics, Inc. ("TG" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TGTX) Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether TG and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

[Click here to join a class action]

On September 25, 2018, TG announced that it would not be releasing data from the UNITY-CLL Phase 3 study of the Company's leukemia treatment TG-1101 (ublituximab) and that the study had failed to meet the overall response rate ("ORR") stated goal.  In a press release, TG announced that the trial's Data Safety Monitoring Board had met to review ongoing data from the UNITY-CLL study and advised the Company that the interim analysis of the ORR could not be conducted at that time because the data was not sufficiently mature to conduct the analysis. 

Following this news, TG's stock price fell $4.10 per share, or 44.32%, to close at $5.15 per share on September 25, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-tg-therapeutics-inc---tgtx-300733266.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
