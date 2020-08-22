Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Teck Resources Limited - TECK

08/22/2020 | 07:47pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Teck Resources Limited (“Teck” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TECK).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at  newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Teck and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 19, 2020, Canada’s federal government announced its decision to join in an environmental assessment of a significant expansion to Teck’s Castle coal mine in British Columbia.  The office of Canada’s Environment Minister stated that the decision was reached after analyzing the project’s potential to cause adverse effects within areas of federal jurisdiction. 

On this news, Teck’s stock price fell $0.82 per share, or 6.47%, to close at $11.86 per share on August 20, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 7980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
