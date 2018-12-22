Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tenaris S.A. - TS

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tenaris S.A. (“Tenaris” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Tenaris and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 27, 2018, news outlets reported that an Argentine judge had indicted Paolo Rocca, Tenaris’s chairman and majority shareholder, in connection with a wide-ranging bribery scandal involving the government of Argentina.

Following this news, Tenaris’s American depositary receipt price fell $2.64, or 9.78%, to close at $24.36 on November 27, 2018.

