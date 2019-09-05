Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Textron, Inc. - TXT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 04:29pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Textron, Inc. (“Textron” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TXT).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Textron and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 18, 2018, Textron reported weak third quarter 2018 earnings and cut its full-year 2018 forecast.  Textron blamed the shortfall on heavy discounts issued by Textron to clear out old inventory. Analysts immediately lowered their price targets on Textron stock, citing inventory concerns at the Company’s Arctic Cat Inc. subsidiary. 

On this news, Textron’s stock price fell $7.29 per share, or 11.25%, to close at $57.49 per share on October 18, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:39pURSTADT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:39pZOOM VIDEO : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:39pLANDS' END : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:38pABM INDUSTRIES : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:38pVIASAT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:38pAVID BIOSERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition And Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:37pNEW RELIC : The Most Popular Programming Languages of 2019
PU
04:37pGRUPO TELEVISA : Description Report of Foreign Issuer
PU
04:37pDIAL A FOR AI : Charter Boosts Customer Service with AI
PU
04:37pSANARA MEDTECH INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : places $7 billion in return to bond market
2CYBG : CYBG : Britain's Clydesdale Bank shares plunge 20% on PPI provisions bombshell
3PLATINUM : Impala Platinum delays job cuts due to improved earnings - sources
4BIOTEST AG : BIOTEST AG: Biotest Achieves Important Clinical Milestone for IgG Next Generation
5ATOS : ATOS : New CEO of Atos France

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group