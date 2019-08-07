Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Chemours Company - CC

08/07/2019 | 06:28pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Chemours Company (“Chemours” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CC).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Chemours and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 1, 2019, Chemours disclosed its financial results for the second quarter of 2019.  The Company’s earnings missed estimated by a wide margin, and revenues fell 22.5% year-to-year to $1.41 billion, prompting Chemours to cut its full-year earnings guidance.  Chemours described the quarter as “challenging on a number of fronts, including softer than expected Ti-Pure demand and the continued impact of illegal imports of HFC refrigerants into Europe.” 

On this news, Chemours’s stock price fell $3.47 per share, or 19.11%, to close at $14.69 per share on August 2, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
