Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Townsquare Media, Inc. - TSQ

06/11/2020 | 02:32pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Townsquare Media, Inc. (“Townsquare” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TSQ).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Townsquare and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 9, 2020, Townsquare disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filing that on June 3, 2020, the Company’s management “determined that a material impairment charge to the Company’s indefinite-lived intangible assets was required due to an error in the projected cash flows that were utilized in the Company’s valuation model and that a material impairment charge to the Company’s goodwill was required due to a change in the Company’s reporting segments.”  Townsquare advised investors that it “expects that the impairment charge will be approximately $39.4 million on our FCC licenses and approximately $69.0 million on our goodwill” and that “[t]he impairment charges will be reflected in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019.”  In the same SEC filing, Townsquare advised investors that “our management determined that (a) our Consolidated Balance Sheets as of December 31, 2018, and 2017 and the related Consolidated Statements of Operations, Comprehensive Income, Changes in Stockholders’ Equity and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows for the years ended December 31, 2018, and 2017, respectively . . . and (b) our unaudited Quarterly Financial Data for the first three quarters of the year ended December 31, 2019, and each quarter of the year ended December 31, 2018 . . . should be restated and therefore may no longer be relied upon due to the error in the projected cash flows that were utilized in our valuation model.” 

On these disclosures, Townsquare’s stock price fell $1.20 per share, or 18.52%, to close at $5.28 per share on June 9, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

 


© GlobeNewswire 2020
