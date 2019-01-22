Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Tyme Technologies, Inc. - TYME

01/22/2019 | 08:45pm EST

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tyme Technologies, Inc. ("Tyme or the "Company") (NASDAQ:  TYME). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Tyme and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On January 18, 2019, Tyme reported results from an open-label Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the Company's product candidate SM-88 in patients with end-stage pancreatic cancer. Although Tyme characterized the results as positive, stating that SM-88 "improves survival," the trial did not include a control group, and Tyme's announcement merely compared survival data to historical controls. On this news, Tyme's stock price fell $1.32 per share, or 35.39%, to close at $2.41 per share on January 18, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-tyme-technologies-inc---tyme-300782540.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP


© PRNewswire 2019
