Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Uber Technologies Inc. - UBER

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 03:22pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Uber Technologies Inc. (“Uber” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UBER).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Uber and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or about May 10, 2019, Uber conducted an initial public offering (“IPO”) through which the Company offered 180 million shares to the public at a price of $45.00 per share. 

In July 2019, Uber announced the termination of one third of its global marketing workforce. 

On this news, Uber’s stock price fell $3.54 per share, or 8.31%, between July 30 and August 5, 2019, closing at $39.05 per share. 

Then, in August 2019, Uber announced severely negative second quarter 2019 financial and operating results, including revenues of only $3.16 billion and losses of $5.2 billion.  The Company also revealed that its ridesharing revenue growth had slumped to only 2% and that it sales and marketing expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 had spiked by 70.9% and 62.5%, respectively. 

On this news, Uber’s stock price fell another $5.97 per share, or 13.89%, between August 8 and August 12, 2019, closing at $37.00 per share. 

Since the IPO, Uber’s stock price has closed as low as $29.00 per share, representing a decline of 35.56% from the IPO price.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:35pCOBB EMC : breaks records for reliability, low rates and customer satisfaction
PR
03:34pTIMBERCREEK FINANCIAL : Declares November 2019 Dividend
AQ
03:33pMITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HAS SKILLS TO BUILD AIRBUS WINGS : Ceo
RE
03:33pCOINME : Expands Bitcoin Purchase Network by Adding Coinstar Kiosk Locations in Denver
PR
03:32pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Zendesk, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ZEN
GL
03:32pPRATT & WHITNEY : to Open New Facility Dedicated to Ceramic Matrix Composites
PR
03:31pGlobal Automotive Telematics Market 2018-2022 | 18% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio
BU
03:29pET CLASS ACTION ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Against Energy Transfer LP
PR
03:28pOil jumps over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
RE
03:27pOil jumps over 2% after U.S. inventory data, Russia OPEC comments
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools
3SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : to investigate report of possible U.S. sanctions breach
4'Phase One' U.S.-China trade deal may not be completed this year - trade sources
5ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : gets in touch with its feminine side for ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group