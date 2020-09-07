Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Ultra Petroleum Corporation - UPLCQ

NEW YORK, Sept. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Ultra Petroleum (“Ultra” or the “Company”) (OTCMKTS: UPLCQ). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Ultra Petroleum and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 9, 2019, Ultra issued a press release announcing its second-quarter 2019 financial and operating results. The Company disclosed that total revenues for the quarter had decreased by 18% to $155.4 million, compared to $190.1 million during the second quarter of 2018. Ultra’s press release advised investors that the Company’s once-vaunted horizontal well program had been effectively halted and also lowered the Company’s 2019 projected capital investments to a range of $260 million to $290 million and annual production to a range of 3239 to 244 billion cubic feet equivalent.

On this news, Ultra’s stock price fell 31% to close at $0.09 per share on an unusually high volume of nearly 14 million shares traded. On August 22, 2019, NASDAQ formally delisted Ultra stock.

