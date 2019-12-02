Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Under Armour, Inc. - UA; UAA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 07:25pm EST

NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  Under Armour, Inc. (“Under Armour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UA; UAA).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Under Armour and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On November 3, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that Under Armour is under investigation by the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its accounting practices.  Specifically, the investigation’s focus is whether Under Armour improperly shifted sales from quarter to quarter in order to appear financially healthier. 

On this news, Under Armour’s Class A common stock price fell $4.00 per share, or 18.92%, to close at $17.14 per share, while Under Armour’s Class C common stock price fell $3.47 per share, or 18.35%, to close at $15.44 per share on November 4, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:52pGLOBE SPECIALTY METALS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:51pAGCO : to Host Analyst Meeting
BU
07:50pCENTURY GINWA RETAIL : Exchange notice - resumption of trading
PU
07:48pFIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES : FIS Announces Expiration and Results of Any and All Tender Offer
BU
07:47pHighland Income Fund Announces the Regular Monthly Dividend
PR
07:46pROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds ADTRAN, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ADTN
GL
07:46pWANDA SPORTS : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Wanda Sports Group Company Limited Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – WSG
BU
07:45pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Baxter International Inc.  - BAX
GL
07:43pFAR : Australia's Woodside Petroleum submits final plan for Senegal oil project
RE
07:43pNEXPOINT STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Announces the Regular Monthly Dividend
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
2U.S. Cyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion
3AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS, INC. : AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Japan's Astellas Pharma to buy Audentes Therapeutics for..
4L'ORÉAL : U.S. vows 100% tariffs on French Champagne, cheese, handbags over digital tax
5LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION : LOCKHEED MARTIN : Gets $998 Million Contract From US Air Force

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group