Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Vale S.A. - VALE

02/14/2019 | 05:13pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Vale S.A. (“Vale” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VALE). Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Vale and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated the federal securities laws.

                                                                                                                                 

[Click here to join a class action]

On January 25, 2019, a tailings dam collapsed at a mine operated by Vale in Minas Gerais, Brazil, releasing a mudflow that devastated the mine’s administrative area and surrounding community.  As of January 28, 2019, at least 60 people were reported killed in the incident, with hundreds more missing. 

Vale’s American depositary receipt price fell $1.20, or 8.08%, to close at $13.66 on January 25, 2019, and continued to fall sharply on January 28, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
