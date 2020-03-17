Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of WideOpenWest, Inc. - WOW

03/17/2020 | 11:47pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of WideOpenWest, Inc. (“WideOpenWest” or the “Company”) (NYSE: WOW).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether WideOpenWest and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 4, 2020, WideOpenWest issued a press release announcing the Company’s financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.  For the quarter, the Company reported non-GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”) of $0.14 and GAAP EPS of $0.08 on revenue of $283.5 million, all of which fell short of consensus estimates. 

On this news, WideOpenWest’s stock price fell $1.00 per share, or 15.97%, to close at $5.26 per share on March 5, 2020.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
