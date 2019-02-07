Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Yangtze River Port & Logistics Limited - YRIV

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 05:23pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Yangtze River Port & Logistics Limited (“Yangtze” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: YRIV). Investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Yangtze and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

[Click here to join a class action]

On December 6, 2018, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) published a report entitled “Yangtze River Port & Logistics: Total Zero.  On-the-Ground Research Shows Assets Appear to be Largely Fabricated”.  The Hindenburg report described Yangtze as “a scheme run by its Chairman & controlling shareholder to siphon money away from U.S. public markets.”  Among other allegations, the Hindenburg report asserted that Yangtze’s “only operating entity has been declared insolvent in China and is involved in multiple undisclosed legal proceedings” and, citing “government-sourced documents and interviews with local officials, we believe that at least 77% of the company’s reported assets are fabricated.” 

Following publication of the Hindenburg Report, Yangtze’s stock price fell $3.34 per share, or 28.74%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $8.28 per share on December 7, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Florida, and Los Angeles, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:11pAKERBP : Mandatory notification of trade
AQ
06:11pALGOMA CENTRAL : replaces chief executive following resignation
AQ
06:10pMaritime Announces Management Changes
NE
06:09pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Uxin Ltd. - UXIN
GL
06:05pTWIST BIOSCIENCE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:05pJOINT : Chiropractic Soars to New Heights On Entrepreneur Magazine's 40th Annual Franchise 500® Li
PU
06:04pAPPLIED DNA SCIENCES : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:04pNATURAL GROCERS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:04pNewly Formed Gox Rising Created to Assist Mt. Gox Creditors
PR
06:04pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Amdocs Limited - DOX
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade
2PETROSHALE INC : PETROSHALE : Announces Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid
3MEDMARC INSURANCE GROUP : and Pharmacists Mutual Announce a Strategic Alliance to Package All-Lines Insuran..
4Cloudflare Announces Strong Network Expansion and New Office in Q4 2018
5CIMB-PRINCIPAL : Asset Management Group Achieves RM80 Billion AUM in 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.