Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zendesk, Inc. - ZEN

10/31/2019 | 07:47pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zendesk, Inc. (“Zendesk” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZEN).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Zendesk and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On October 2, 2019, Zendesk disclosed that on September 24, 2019, the Company identified a data breach that occurred prior to November 2016, in which an unauthorized third party accessed the personal information of approximately 10,000 users with registered Zendesk Support and Chat accounts. 

On this news, Zendesk’s stock price fell $2.91 per share, or approximately 4%, to close at $69.81 per share.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
