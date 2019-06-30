Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zuora, Inc. - ZUO

NEW YORK, June 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zuora, Inc. (“Zuora” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZUO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Zuora and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

In May 2017, Zuora acquired Leeyo Software Inc., thereby acquiring a revenue recognition automation product that the Company subsequently renamed Zuora RevPro (“RevPro”). On May 30, 2019, the Company lowered its fiscal 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $268 million to $278 million, down significantly from prior guidance of $289 million to $293.5 million, citing problems integrating RevPro, as well as sales execution problems.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.91 per share, nearly 30%, to close at $13.99 per share on May 31, 2019.

