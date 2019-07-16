Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zuora, Inc. - ZUO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/16/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zuora, Inc. (“Zuora” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZUO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Zuora and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

In May 2017, Zuora acquired Leeyo Software Inc., thereby acquiring a revenue recognition automation product that the Company subsequently renamed Zuora RevPro (“RevPro”). On May 30, 2019, the Company lowered its fiscal 2020 revenue guidance to a range of $268 million to $278 million, down significantly from prior guidance of $289 million to $293.5 million, citing problems integrating RevPro, as well as sales execution problems. 

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.91 per share, nearly 30%, to close at $13.99 per share on May 31, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:58pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Hecla Mining Company of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - HL
PR
08:54pBHP iron ore output rebounds in fourth quarter, set for modest growth in 2019/20
RE
08:54pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Livent Corporation - LTHM
PR
08:54pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - RICK
PR
08:52pCHINA ANIMATION CHARACTERS : (1566.HK) Announces 18/19 Annual Results
AQ
08:48pOil prices steady after falling to more than one-week lows
RE
08:45pBARRAMUNDI : BRM â“ Notice of acquisition of securities 16 July 2019
PU
08:45pSingapore June Non-Oil Exports Tumble More Than Expected; Down 17.3% On-Year
DJ
08:41pFACEBOOK : may soon open debut WhatsApp payment service in India
AQ
08:38pNOVA MINERALS LTD (ASX : NVA) 2019 Drill Program to Commence at Officer Hill Gold
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Bitcoin tumbles as U.S. senators grill Facebook on crypto plans
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
3BLUE APRON HOLDINGS INC : Blue Apron beefs up menu with Beyond Meat, shares surge 60%
4UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC : United tops profit estimates as MAX woes prompt higher fares in robust trave..
5APPLE : U.S. lawmakers take jabs at Amazon, Big Tech in antitrust hearing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About