Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals - ZYNE

09/23/2019 | 03:27pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (“Zynerba” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ZYNE).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Zynerba and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 18, 2019, Zynerba issued a press release announcing results from its open-label Phase 2 BELIEVE 1 clinical trial evaluating topical gel Zygel (ZYN002) in children and adolescents with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.  While Zynerba stated that Zygel was well-tolerated, it also disclosed that the rate of treatment-emerged adverse events was 96% and that “two [serious adverse events] (lower respiratory tract infection and status epilepticus) were determined to be possibly related to treatment.” 

On this news, Zynerba’s stock price fell $2.46 per share, or 21.77%, to close at $8.84 per share on September 18, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
