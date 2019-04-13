Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of comScore, Inc. - SCOR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/13/2019 | 08:01am EDT

NEW YORK, April 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of comScore, Inc. (“comScore” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SCOR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether comScore and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On March 31, 2019, comScore announced the resignations of its Chief Executive Officer, Bryan Wiener, and President, Sarah Hofstetter, both of whom had served in their positions for less than one year. comScore also stated that it expected first quarter 2019 revenue in the range of $100 million to $104 million, falling short of analysts’ estimates of approximately $106 million in revenue. 

On this news, comScore’s stock price fell $6.01 per share, or 29.68%, to close at $14.24 per share on April 1, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:54aVITARICH : ‘Our brand philosophy is about understanding consumers pain points'
AQ
08:19aEgypt accepts French wheat cargo after re-testing it
RE
08:15aNATIONAL BANK : Zardari questions NAB's jurisdiction over Park Lane Estate in written reply
AQ
08:15aFaruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In TAP or HIIQ To Contact The Firm
GL
08:14a2019 AFCON : Fans counsel Eagles against complacency
AQ
08:01aPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of comScore, Inc. - SCOR
GL
07:48aMATTEL : Fisher Price recalls all 'Rock 'n Play' models due to reports of death
RE
07:46aAFCON : Bafana Bafana not in this Afcon group to add numbers, says Baxter
AQ
07:45aNETCARE : Man gunned down in his car in Pietermaritzburg
AQ
07:45aASKARI BANK : FUUAST extends registration forms date
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1David Einhorn's Greenlight says Tesla 'on the brink' of failure
2ANADARKO PETROLEUM : ANADARKO PETROLEUM : Chevron to buy Anadarko for $33 billion in shale, LNG push
3EDISON INTERNATIONAL : California governor proposes fund to pay for wildfire liabilities; PG&E shares rise
4SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Correction to Southwest Inspects 737 MAX Engines
5FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : EU copyright revamp targeting Google, Facebook set for approval on Monday

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About