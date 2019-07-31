Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. - ACRS

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aclaris” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ACRS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Aclaris and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 20, 2019, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (“FDA”) asserted that an Aclaris advertisement for its Eskata hydrogen peroxide topical solution “makes false or misleading claims” regarding the product’s risk and efficacy. Specifically, the FDA stated that “a direct-to-consumer video of an interview featuring a paid Aclaris spokesperson” was “especially concerning from a public health perspective because it fails to include information regarding the serious risks associated with Eskata, which bears warnings and precautions related to the risks of serious eye disorders . . . in the case of exposure to the eye and severe skin reactions including scarring.”

On this news, Aclaris’s stock price fell $0.57 per share, or over 11%, over two consecutive trading sessions to close at $4.54 per share on June 21, 2019.

