News : Companies
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Altria Group, Inc. - MO

09/27/2019 | 11:11am EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Altria Group, Inc. (“Altria” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MO). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Altria and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 24, 2019, post-market, the Financial Times reported that Philip Morris International Inc. had called off talks of a $200 billion merger with Altria likely due to increasing public and governmental scrutiny of vaping and Altria’s 35% stake in industry-leading Juul Labs, Inc. (“Juul”).  That same day, Juul was announced as the target of another federal investigation.  Then, on September 25, 2019, media outlets reported the resignation of Juul’s Chief Executive Officer and that Juul would stop all U.S. advertising.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
