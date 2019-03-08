Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Amdocs Limited – DOX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 05:08pm EST

NEW YORK, March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Amdocs Limited (“Amdocs” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DOX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Amdocs and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On January 23, 2018, Spruce Point Management (“Spruce Point”) published a report on Amdocs, characterizing the Company as “a cryptic entity” that “has engineered superficial top and bottom-line growth alongside unusually stable margins through opaque M&A, aggressive percentage-of-completion accounting, software cost capitalization, and repeated one-off net tax benefits.” The Spruce Point report further asserted that “[w]ith insider ownership at an all-time low, evidence that management is milking [Amdocs’] cash through aggressive option comp schemes, and Board members tied to allegations of option back-dating and software cost capitalization, we believe that shareholders should keep a vigilant eye on management’s accounting practices and compensation decisions.” Following publication of the Spruce Point report, Amdocs’ stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on January 23, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com



© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01pAUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
PR
06:01pWOLF POPPER LLP : Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc.
PR
06:01pHESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces 2018 Schedule K-1 Availability
BU
06:00pCurrency Exchange International Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting March 7, 2019 and new members of the board of directors.
GL
05:59pCURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL : Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting March 7, 2019 and new members of the board of directors.
AQ
05:56pMANCHESTER UNITED : Now Paul Pogba needs to perform on a consistent basis, says Ryan Giggs
AQ
05:55pZION OIL & GAS : FORM 10-K for twelve months ended December 31, 2018 (.pdf)
PU
05:55pZION OIL & GAS : FORM 8-K related to item 8.01 filed on March 6, 2019
PU
05:55pZION OIL & GAS : FORM 8-K related to item 3.01 filed on January 14, 2019
PU
05:54pWORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CURRENCY EXCHANGE INTERNATIONAL CORP : Currency Exchange International Announces Voting Results from Annual Ge..
2HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : HESS MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Announces 2018 Schedule K-1 Availability
3CONDUENT INC : WOLF POPPER LLP : Files Class Action Lawsuit Against Conduent, Inc.
4AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS INC : AUDENTES THERAPEUTICS : Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635..
5COMMERZBANK : DEUTSCHE BANK, COMMERZBANK CEOS RESUME TALKS: Focus magazine

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.