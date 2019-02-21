Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Astec Industries, Inc – ASTE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 04:31pm EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Astec Industries, Inc. (“Astec” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ASTE).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Astec and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here to join a class action]

On October 23, 2018, Astec announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018.  Astec reported a 1.2% decrease in domestic sales and a 20.2% decrease in the Company’s backlog, with the domestic backlog contracting by 28.1%, dragged down by Astec’s pellet business.  For 2018, Astec cut its core revenue growth forecast to 1% to 3%, down substantially from 7% to 12%.  Astec also reported EPS of $0.30 for the quarter, widely missing the consensus estimate of $0.59.  Astec also reported $256.6 million in revenue for the quarter, below analysts’ expectations of $276.8 million.  Following this news, Astec’s stock price fell $11.76 per share, or 24.88%, to close at $35.51 on October 23, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:47pCVR ENERGY INC - 10-K - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
04:47pPARSLEY ENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:46pCHESAPEAKE LODGING TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pSPOK : Sets Date to Report 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
BU
04:46pGENERAL ELECTRIC CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:46pBOINGO WIRELESS : Announces Appointment of New CEO
BU
04:46pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Markel Corporation – MKL
GL
04:45pALLEGHANY : 2018 Annual Letter (PDF 166 KB)
PU
04:45pHUMANA : Annual report which provides a comprehensive overview of the company for the past year
PU
04:45pEMPIRE RESORTS : Sc 13d/a
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Warren Buffett Can't Find Anything Big to Buy
2BARCLAYS : BARCLAYS : 2018 Profit Below Analyst Expectations, Backs Returns Targets
3HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Expects Further Growth After Posting 2018 Net Profit Rise
4APPLE : APPLE TO CHINESE CONSUMERS : Buy a New iPhone for Under $30 a Month, Interest Free
5NORDEX SE : NORDEX GROUP: Preliminary figures for 2018 confirm guidance

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.