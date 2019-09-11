Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of BeiGene, Ltd. - BGNE

09/11/2019 | 03:20pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BeiGene, Ltd. (“BeiGene” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BGNE). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether BeiGene and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On September 5, 2019, J Capital Research (“J Capital”) published a report concerning BeiGene.  The J Capital report asserted, inter alia, that BeiGene “is faking sales in order to persuade investors that it can develop a successful platform in China” and that “management may also be skimming R&D and capital budgets.” 

On this news, BeiGene’s American depositary receipt price fell $19.95 per share, or 14.19%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $120.61 on September 6, 2019. 

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
