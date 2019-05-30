Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation - BXG

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 01:39pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (“Bluegreen Vacations” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BXG).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Bluegreen Vacations Corporation and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 28, 2019, Bluegreen Vacations announced that Bass Pro Inc. (“Bass Pro”) and its affiliates had notified Bluegreen Vacations that Bass Pro was terminating the parties’ Marketing Agreement effective as of the close of business on May 24, 2019, citing alleged breaches by Bluegreen Vacations.  As a result of the termination of the Marketing Agreement, Bluegreen Vacations no longer has access to Bass Pro’s marketing channels or advertising materials. 

On this news, Bluegreen Vacations’ stock price fell $0.25 per share, or 2.99%, to close at $8.10 per share on May 29, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:55pTRANSAT AT : An Air Transat flight director shares tips for discovering Barcelona
AQ
01:54pRESAAS SERVICES : Announces Record Quarter with Q1 2019 Results
PU
01:54pDABUR INDIA : to collect, recycle over 3 lakh kg plastic waste
AQ
01:51pMONUMENT MINING : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
AQ
01:50pAtwell Ranks Among Top Design Firms in the Nation
BU
01:50pBenchmark Adds 7.52 km2 of Ground and New Targets Contiguous to the Lawyers Gold-Silver Trend Within B.C.'s Golden Horseshoe
NE
01:50pBENCHMARK METALS : Adds 7.52 km2 of Ground and New Targets Contiguous to the Lawyers Gold-Silver Trend Within B.C.'s Golden Horseshoe
EQ
01:47pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. - CBL
GL
01:47pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of PriceSmart, Inc. - PSMT
GL
01:45pCLEARWATER SEAFOODS : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : EXPLAINER: China's rare earth supplies could be vital bargaining chip in U.S. trade war
2J.JILL INC : J.JILL, INC. : Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
3BLACKROCK INC : BLACKROCK : Inflatable angry emoji looms over Facebook annual board meeting
4CHEVRON CORPORATION : CHEVRON : Exxon shareholders reject resolutions on climate and splitting CEO, chairman r..
5CANADIAN SOLAR INC. : CANADIAN SOLAR : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About