Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Capital One Financial Corporation - COF

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Capital One Financial Corporation (“Capital One” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Capital One and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 29, 2019, post-market, Capital One disclosed that it had suffered a massive data breach, reporting that an outside hacker had obtained the personal data of more than 100 million customers and credit card applicants. On this news, Capital One’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 30, 2019.

