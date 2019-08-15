Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Capital One Financial Corporation - COF

08/15/2019 | 07:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Capital One Financial Corporation (“Capital One” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Capital One and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On July 29, 2019, post-market, Capital One disclosed that it had suffered a massive data breach, reporting that an outside hacker had obtained the personal data of more than 100 million customers and credit card applicants.  On this news, Capital One’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 30, 2019.

On August 15, 2019, The Wall Street Journal reported that before the massive data breach, “employees raised concerns within the company about what they saw as high turnover in its cybersecurity unit and a failure to promptly install some software to help spot and defend against hacks, according to people familiar with the matter.”

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


