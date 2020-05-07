Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Carnival Corporation & Plc – CCL; CUK

05/07/2020 | 07:41pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Carnival Corporation & Plc (“Carnival” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CCL; CUK). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, Ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Carnival and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 1, 2020, Bloomberg published an article entitled “House Panel Opens Carnival Probe Over Cruise Ship Outbreaks.” The article reported, in part, that “[t]he U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure . . . opened an inquiry into Carnival Corp.’s handling of the Covid-19 outbreaks that have resulted in more than 1,500 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus aboard its cruise ships, as well as dozens of passengers and crew deaths.” The Bloomberg article quoted a letter to the Company from the House committee chair, Peter Fazio (D. Or.), which reportedly stated, in part, that “’ We would hope that the reality of the Covid-19 pandemic will place a renewed emphasis on public health and passenger safety, but frankly that has not been seen up to this point. . . . It seems as though Carnival Corporation and its portfolio of nine cruise lines, which represents 109 cruise ships, is still trying to sell this cruise line fantasy and ignoring the public health threat.’” Following the publication of the Bloomberg article, Carnival’s stock price fell sharply, damaging investors.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2020
