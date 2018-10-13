Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Chegg, Inc. - CHGG

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Chegg, Inc. (“Chegg” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CHGG). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Chegg and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On September 25, 2018, Chegg reported that on or around April 29, 2018 an unauthorized party had gained access to the personal data of approximately 40 million users of Chegg’s online platform, including usernames, email addresses, shipping addresses, and passwords. On this news, Chegg’s stock price fell $3.91 per share, or approximately 12%, to close at $28.42 per share on September 26, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com