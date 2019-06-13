Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Community Health Systems, Inc. - CYH

06/13/2019 | 06:15pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Community Health Systems, Inc. (“Community Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Community Health and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 27, 2018, CHS announced its full-year 2017 financial results and reported a $591 million increase to contractual allowances and bad debt provision. 

On this news, CHS’s stock price fell $1.06 per share, or 17.15%, to close at $5.12 per share on February 28, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


