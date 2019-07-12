Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Community Health Systems, Inc. – CYH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 02:57pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Community Health Systems, Inc. (“Community Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CYH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Community Health and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On February 27, 2018, CHS announced its full-year 2017 financial results and reported a $591 million increase to contractual allowances and bad debt provision.

On this news, CHS’s stock price fell $1.06 per share, or 17.15%, to close at $5.12 per share on February 28, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pUBI BLOCKCHAIN INTERNET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
AQ
03:15pFEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Reminds Investors of Imminent Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc.
BU
03:15pMAGENTA THERAPEUTICS : CORRECTING and REPLACING Magenta Therapeutics Appoints Anne McGeorge to Board of Directors
PU
03:11pTONGAAT HULETT : Mozambican Government Hoping to Save Sugar Companies
AQ
03:10pKONTOOR BRANDS : Vickie Collins Finds her Voice as a Champion for LGBTQ+ Rights in Performance at Carnegie Hall
PU
03:09pFONTEM US INC. : Statement on Court Ruling Regarding PMTA Timeline
BU
03:08pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Box, Inc. - BOX
GL
03:06pTTEC : to Open New Humanify Customer Engagement Center in Oklahoma City
PR
03:05pMBB : adjusts annual forecast excluding effects from its latest acquisition
PU
03:05pSpringfield Area Hosts ATI Foundation's Inaugural Massachusetts Golf Outing
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Volkswagen to contribute $2.6 billion to Ford's autonomous venture
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook enlists China's Fosun to salvage oldest travel firm
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About