Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of DXC Technology Company – DXC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/30/2018 | 10:13pm CET

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of  DXC Technology Company (“DXC Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DXC).   Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether DXC Technology and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here to join a class action]

On October 24, 2018, it was reported that Karan Puri, who headed the Company’s Americas sales force was fired due to a sharp double digit decline in the region’s revenue. The article also suggested that an internal Company source had indicated that DXC Technology had been struggling to efficiently serve the demand from its customers.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell 16%, to a low of $69.51 per share on October 24, 2018.

Then on November 6, 2018, the Company reported its second quarter 2019 financial results, and that the Company would reduce its FY19 revenue outlook by $800 million.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell 13%, to close at $63.21 per share on November 7, 2018.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980

 


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:29pFSIS Recall 125-2018 Press Release - Foreign Material Contamination
GL
11:19pBRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE : Very substantial disposal in relation to the disposal of 25% equity interest in BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. 非常重大出售事項有關出售華晨寶馬汽車有限公司之25%股權
PU
11:19pBRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE : Notice of Special General Meeting 股東特別大會通告
PU
11:14pBRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE : Proxy Form for use at the Special General Meeting to be held on 18 January 2019 or any adjournment thereof 適用於將於二零一九年一月十八日舉行的股東特別大會或其任何續會之代表委任表格
PU
11:14pTHE BIG MINI THREE-WAY INTERVIEW WITH STÉPHANE PETERHANSEL, CARLOS SAINZ AND CYRIL DESPRES &NDASH; PETERHANSEL : “I have never experienced team spirit like this.”
PU
11:09pAMERICAN AIRLINES : Adds Flights for College Football's Grand Finale
PU
10:29pQNB QATAR NATIONAL BANK SAQ : Unpacking the US Federal Reserve dovish hike Read More...
PU
10:26pRUSSIAN TROOPS WILL GET NEW GENERATION OF S-350 VITYAZ MISSILE SYSTEM IN 2019 : Ministry
AQ
10:14pCOMSCORE : Announces Official Worldwide Box Office Results for Weekend of December 30, 2018
PR
10:13pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of DXC Technology Company – DXC
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
2CHINA WILLING TO WORK WITH U.S. TO IMPLEMENT ARGENTINA TALKS AGREEMENT: Foreign Ministry
3Trump says 'big progress' on possible China trade deal
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : , to Win in Booming Rural India, Reinvents Itself
5PORSCHE HOLDING : PORSCHE : Miss Tech and the Porsche Cayenne

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.