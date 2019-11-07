Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Exelon Corporation - EXC

11/07/2019 | 12:20pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Exelon Corporation (“Exelon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EXC).  Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Exelon and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 15, 2019, Exelon announced that both Exelon and Commonwealth Edison (“ComEd”), owned by Exelon, had received a grand jury subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago concerning Exelon’s lobbying activities in Illinois.  Then, on October 9, 2019, Exelon disclosed receipt of a second grand jury subpoena regarding its communications with Illinois State Senator Martin Sandoval.

On October 15, 2019, Exelon announced the abrupt departure of Anne Pramaggiore, Chief Executive Officer of Exelon Utilities.  Analysts immediately identified the criminal subpoenas and Pramaggiore’s abrupt resignation as “being directly related to each other.”  On this news, Exelon’s stock price fell $2.15 per share, or 4.57%, to close at $44.91 per share on October 16, 2019.

Finally, on October 31, 2019, Exelon disclosed that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had also opened an investigation into the Company’s lobbying activities.  On this news, Exelon’s stock price fell $1.17, or 2.51%, to close at $45.49 per share on October 31, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com
888-476-6529 ext. 9980


© GlobeNewswire 2019
