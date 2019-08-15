Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Glu Mobile Inc. - GLUU

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2019 | 06:17pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Glu Mobile Inc. (“Glu Mobile” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GLUU). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Glu Mobile and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 1, 2019, post-market, Glu Mobile sharply decreased its annual bookings guidance and annual forecast.  Glu Mobile’s Chief Financial Officer stated that the Company had revised its annual guidance “primarily to reflect the timing of new launches, contribution from newly launched titles and incremental UA investment to take advantage of favorable ROI opportunities.” 

On this news, Glu Mobile’s stock price fell $2.77 per share, or 36.5%, to close at $4.82 per share on August 2, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:17pALTICE EUROPE N : announces the publication of its 2019 half-yearly financial report - 15.08.2019
PU
07:15pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Mallinckrodt plc Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MNK
GL
07:14pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Reminds Sunlands Technology Group Investors of Important August 26th Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – STG
GL
07:09pANATARA LIFESCIENCES LTD (ASX : ANR) Live Investor Briefing
AQ
07:09pCORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS : S.A. Reports 1.4% YoY Increase in Total Passenger Traffic in July 2019
BU
07:06pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Capital One Financial Corporation - COF
GL
07:02pPEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Confirms Dividends for September 13, 2019
PU
07:02pCENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. : announces model grand opening event at Enclave at Mission Falls on August 17
PR
07:01pNATIONAL GENERAL : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED FIRM, Reminds National General Holdings Corp. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – NGHC
BU
07:00pGRATOMIC : Announces Appointment of New Director
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ACKMAN CONFIDENT PORTFOLIO CAN KEEP DELIVERING STRONG RETURNS: letter
2Trump says U.S. moving rapidly towards trade deal with Britain
3SNC-LAVALIN GROUP INC : SNC LAVALIN : Five questions about what could be next in the SNC-Lavalin saga
4DELCATH SYSTEMS, INC. : DELCATH : Announces $9.5 Million Private Placement
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : From Girls Who Code to Inspiring Women Creating Magic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group