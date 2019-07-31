Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Granite Construction Incorporated - GVA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 12:13pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Granite Construction Incorporated (“Granite” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GVA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Granite and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 29, 2019, post-market, Granite announced its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2019.  Disclosing a net loss per diluted share in the range of $2.05 to $2.10 for the quarter and revising its fiscal year 2019 guidance, Granite stated that its results were impacted by non-cash charges related to four legacy, unconsolidated heavy civil joint venture projects. 

On this news, Granite’s stock price fell $7.98 per share, or 17.94%, to close at $36.49 per share on July 30, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:

Robert S. Willoughby

Pomerantz LLP

rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:28pRIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:28pINFORMATION SERVICES : Enterprises in Brazil Switch Focus to Hybrid Data Centers
PR
12:28pINVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:28pASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:26pCAPITAL ONE : breach the latest example of the growing risk of data hacks
AQ
12:26pURAL AIRL : GECAS to provide Ural Airlines two LEAP-powered A321neo
AQ
12:26pPittsburgh International Airport Partners with Artificial Intelligence Startup Zensors to Provide Live Accurate Wait Times for TSA Lines
GL
12:25pRAI WAY : Release notice of Financial Statements at 30 June 2019
PU
12:25pBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 7/31/2019 - A new tranch of NE PROPERTY B.V. bonds worth EUR 500 million will start trading on the spot regulated market of Bucharest Stock Exchange on August 1st
PU
12:25pBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 7/31/2019 - Companies listed on the Alternative Trading System (ATS), Listed on ATS section, that have price variation limit in August 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
2Oil rises as U.S. crude stocks fall, market awaits U.S. Fed rate cut
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : shares plunge to new low as carmaker slum..
5MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. : MKS INSTRUMENTS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group