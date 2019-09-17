Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. - GNLN

09/17/2019 | 08:32pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GreenLane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNLN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Greenlane and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On or around April 17, 2019, Greenlane conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 6.45 million shares of common stock priced at $17.00 per share.  Then, on June 18, 2019, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the ban on the sale and distribution of e-cigarette products within the city, and also endorsed a ban on the manufacturing of e-cigarette products on city property. 

On this news, Greenlane’s stock price fell $2.27 per share, or 17.11%, to close at $11.00 per share on June 19, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
