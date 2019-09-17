Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. - GNLN

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GreenLane Holdings, Inc. (“Greenlane” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNLN). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.



The investigation concerns whether Greenlane and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around April 17, 2019, Greenlane conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling approximately 6.45 million shares of common stock priced at $17.00 per share. Then, on June 18, 2019, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the ban on the sale and distribution of e-cigarette products within the city, and also endorsed a ban on the manufacturing of e-cigarette products on city property.

On this news, Greenlane’s stock price fell $2.27 per share, or 17.11%, to close at $11.00 per share on June 19, 2019.

