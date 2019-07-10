Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. - HSDT

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/10/2019 | 03:38pm EDT

NEW YORK, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (“Helius” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HSDT). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Helius and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On January 25, 2019, Helius announced receipt of a request for additional data and information from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) related to the Company’s request for de novo classification and 510(k) clearance of its Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (“PoNS”) device.  On this news, Helius’s stock price fell $0.48 per share, or approximately 6%, to close at $7.13 per share on January 25, 2019. 

 Then, on April 10, 2019, Helius disclosed that the FDA had denied regulatory clearance of the PoNS device because the Company had failed to provide sufficient clinical data to show that the device was effective.  On this news, Helius’s stock price fell $4.11, or more than 66%, to close at $2.10 per share on April 10, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:10pPRICESMART INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pPERFORMANT FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:10pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of MedPro Group
BU
04:09pAAR CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:09pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks rise on prospects for a rate cut
AQ
04:09pPIER 1 IMPORTS IN : DE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:09pSERVICESOURCE INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:08pTHERANEXUS : announces the launch of a capital increase by private placement for a maximum amount of euro 4 million
PU
04:08pRESOLUTE FOREST PRODUCTS : Dolbeau Mill Family Day
PU
04:08pMAILUP : MAIL) announced +65% increase in Q2 sales
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Partners With Yes Bank on Biometric Payment
3OUTOKUMPU : Outokumpu – Publishing of the second-quarter 2019 results
4TOTAL : Total Sells U.K. Assets to Petrogas for $635 Million
5MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : UPS PROFIT MARGIN IN FIRST HALF

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About