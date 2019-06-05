Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Intelligent Systems Corporation - INS

06/05/2019 | 07:56pm EDT

NEW YORK, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Intelligent Systems Corporation (“Intelligent Systems” or the “Company”) (NYSE: INS). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Intelligent Systems and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 24, 2019, Aurelius Value published a report alleging that the financial expert of the Company’s Audit Committee had engaged in improper accounting practices and that its Chief Executive Officer had engaged in numerous undisclosed related party transactions. 

On this news, Intelligent Systems’ stock price fell $7.17 per share, or roughly 18.3%, over the following two trading sessions, closing at $31.94 on May 28, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
