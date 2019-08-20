Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. - IFF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 04:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (“International Flavors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: IFF). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether International Flavors and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 5, 2019, IFF announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2019.  IFF significantly lowered its 2019 guidance, advising investors that it expects adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $4.85 to $5.05 on revenue of $5.15 billion to $5.25 billion, down from its previous guidance of adjusted EPS in the range of $4.90 to $5.10 and revenue of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion.  In addition, IFF disclosed that it is investigating improper payments made by two businesses of its Israeli subsidiary Frutarom “operating principally in Russia and Ukraine . . . to representatives of a number of customers.” 

On this news, IFF’s stock price fell $22.56 per share, or 15.95%, to close at $118.91 per share on August 6, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:28pBANCO INDUSVAL : Nova Sede
PU
04:28pJAMIESON WELLNESS : Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend and Declares Second Quarter 2019 Dividend
PU
04:28pINSEEGO : T-Mobile US Opens a 5G Device Testing Lab
PU
04:28pLIBERTY GLOBAL : Virgin Media Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements – June 30, 2019
PU
04:28pCREE : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:28pDEL TACO RESTAURANTS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:28pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces Granite Construction Incorporated (GVA) Sued for Misleading Investors
BU
04:28pNTAP LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against NetApp, Inc. - NTAP
PR
04:28pFIRST TRUST ADVISORS L.P. : Announces Distributions for Exchange-Traded Funds
BU
04:28pWalmart sues Tesla over fires at stores using its solar panels
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Pharma Shares Up 10% on Release of Epi..
3BAIDU : Baidu Warns on Advertising Business -- WSJ
4MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Elanco to become No.2 in animal health with $7.6 billion Bayer deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group