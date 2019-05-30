Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of J. Jill, Inc. - JILL

05/30/2019 | 07:06pm EDT

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of J. Jill, Inc. (“J. Jill” or the “Company”) (NYSE: JILL). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether J. Jill and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On May 30, 2019, J. Jill announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2019.  The Company reported significant declines in both profit and sales from the same period in the prior year, and further advised investors that it expects a same-store sales decline of 2% to 4% for the year. 

Following this news, J. Jill’s stock price fell $1.92 per share, or 53.19%, to close at $1.69 per share on May 30, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
