Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of J. Jill, Inc. - JILL

NEW YORK, May 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of J. Jill, Inc. ("J. Jill" or the "Company") (NYSE: JILL).



The investigation concerns whether J. Jill and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On May 30, 2019, J. Jill announced its financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2019. The Company reported significant declines in both profit and sales from the same period in the prior year, and further advised investors that it expects a same-store sales decline of 2% to 4% for the year.

Following this news, J. Jill’s stock price fell $1.92 per share, or 53.19%, to close at $1.69 per share on May 30, 2019.

