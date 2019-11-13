Log in
Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. - JRVR

11/13/2019 | 02:41pm EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (“James River” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether James River and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

On October 8, 2019, post-market, James River disclosed that it had delivered a notice of early cancellation of all policies issued to its largest customer, Rasier LLC. 

On this news, James River’s stock price fell $11.06 per share, or 22.6%, to close at $37.88 per share on October 9, 2019.

The Pomerantz Firm, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Paris, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, the Pomerantz Firm pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 80 years later, the Pomerantz Firm continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomerantzlaw.com.

CONTACT:
Robert S. Willoughby
Pomerantz LLP
rswilloughby@pomlaw.com


